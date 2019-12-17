TVF&R crews battle Sherwood house fire

A home went up in flames on SW Ladd Hill Road Monday evening. December 16, 2019 (TVF&R)

The inside of the house has not been searched

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A home went up in flames on SW Ladd Hill Road in Sherwood Monday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were still working on putting out the fire around 5:30 p.m. A photo taken by TVF&R shows the house fulling involved in flames. The fire department said that due to the “volume of fire,” crews have no yet been able to search the inside of the house.

There were no fire hydrants in the rural area, forcing crews to drive in water in tanks.

Around 6 p.m. TVF&R reported that the fire was under control, however, will be working to put out hot spots for a few more hours.

This is a developing story.