PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two Hillsboro residents are displaced after a two-alarm fire spread from the garage to the living area of their home Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

According to Hillsboro Fire, crews arrived at 3000 NE Azalea St. around 12:28 p.m. and found flames coming from the garage. The fire ceased after crews attacked the blaze while ventilating the roof to get rid of smoke and gas.

Firefighters upgraded the blaze to a second alarm while searching inside for possible occupants and animals – but the house’s two residents had not been home at the time.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but the investigation is ongoing. A Hillsboro Public Safety Chaplain arrived afterwards to provide support for the two displaced residents.