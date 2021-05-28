Unattended burn pile causes brush fire near Cherry Grove

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unattended burn pile in the area of Mount Richmond Road and South Road near Cherry Grove spread out of control Friday, burning at least a half-acre, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, Gaston fire crews found the fire burning in light vegetation. First arriving firefighters made a quick attack on flames, stopping the fire from spreading, officials said.
Additional crews put out the remaining hot spots and dug a dirt trail around the perimeter. A neighbor also helped crews by using his tractor to cut and mow along the perimeter.
Officials warn that with hot temperatures approaching, it’s especially imperative to always watch burn piles with a hand tool and water source.