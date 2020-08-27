Unresponsive jogger found on Washington County road dies

NW Mountaindale Road was closed between Hwy 26 and NW Hahn Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A runner was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon along NW Mountaindale Road in Washington County and was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

Deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive person in the road and closed NW Mountaindale Road between Hwy 26 and NW Hahn Road at about 3 p.m. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the person had a medical issue while out running and died.

The person’s identity has not been released. An investigation is underway.