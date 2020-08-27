Unresponsive jogger found on Washington County road dies

Washington County

NW Mountaindale Road was closed between Hwy 26 and NW Hahn Road

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Generic file washington county sheriff's office wcso car deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A runner was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon along NW Mountaindale Road in Washington County and was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

Deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive person in the road and closed NW Mountaindale Road between Hwy 26 and NW Hahn Road at about 3 p.m. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the person had a medical issue while out running and died.

The person’s identity has not been released. An investigation is underway.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss