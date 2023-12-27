PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Threading hope, faith and holistic care, a Portland-based nonprofit is looking to expand recovery services in Washington County.

Union Gospel Mission is building a 53,000-square-foot home to help community members find light in the face of adversity. Located at 18555 N.W. Rock Creek Blvd., the home would provide support for women and children seeking to overcome homelessness, addiction and abuse.

The new facility, slated to be finished next year, is the latest addition to Union Gospel Mission’s support programs, which span throughout the Portland metro. Founded in 1927 under the coalescence of 40 churches, the nonprofit facilitates donations, referral services and shelter sites for people struggling in the local community.

Years in the making, the new building is an extension of the Mission’s “LifeChange” program — which gives assistance to people recovering from the trauma of homelessness, addiction and domestic violence.

“A lot of people want to see progress in a really difficult situation, and ‘LifeChange’ has been the place where lasting change happens for men and for women,” said Matt Stein, Union Gospel Mission’s executive director.

