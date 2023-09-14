Jason Ross, 40, is being held in the Clark County Jail.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man was arrested Thursday morning after stabbing a person “several times,” and then fleeing in a vehicle, authorities said.

Jason Ross, 40, was charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Clark County Jail while awaiting extradition to Oregon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the reported stabbing just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the 300 block of SW 121st Place in the Cedar Hills neighborhood. The victim said they had been stabbed in the stomach multiple times.

Officers and deputies began treating the victim’s injuries before they were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, WCSO said.

Detectives say that Ross was arrested in the early morning hours on Thursday after he went back to his apartment in Vancouver, according to authorities.

At the scene of the violent incident, deputies say they found a stolen car and two other people with warrants out for their arrest. Erica Lear Riley, 37, was arrested for a Texas warrant and Jasmine Baskin, 33, was arrested for a Washington warrant.

Detectives are still investigating the stabbing and stolen car, and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the WCSO at 503-846-2700.