PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hillsboro police are investigating after a shooting on Highway 26 near Cornelius Pass Road Wednesday night left a car struck with bullets.

According to Hillsboro Police Department, just after 6 p.m., a caller reported that a silver SUV pulled up next to them and fired several gunshots at their vehicle.

Officials said no one was hit by the bullets, however some of the car’s five occupants were hit with shattered glass.

The suspects drove away and were not immediately found.

Hillsboro police said they believe the public is not at risk.

This is a developing story.