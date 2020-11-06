Verboort ready for annual Sausage-Sauerkraut Dinner

Washington County

86th annual dinner set for Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERBOORT, Ore. (KOIN) — A little thing like a global pandemic isn’t enough to stop the community of Verboort from holding their 86th annual Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner this weekend.

But it does look different this year.

Kohr Harlan filed this report from the Sausage Smokehouse with the details on this year’s event.

Verboort Sausage Dinner 2020

