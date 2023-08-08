PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – VIDA Coworking Space is opening a second location in Beaverton — offering space for work-from-home professionals.

The new location, on Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, features an open coworking space; 24 private offices; three conference rooms; a fitness studio; a nursing suite and a space for kids.

The space is “membership based and flexible so you can kind of take what you need, come and go when you want,” VIDA Coworking Space CEO Melanie Marconi said. “You can opt in to hang out with people when you want or go in a space and close the door when you need to.”

The Beaverton VIDA Coworking Space opens Aug. 16.