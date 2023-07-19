Joshua Nealy, 39, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An inmate in the Washington County Jail suffered second-degree burns to his face, neck and chest after a different inmate threw a cup of hot water in his face, officials said.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Josh Nealy returned his meal tray after finishing breakfast and asked to heat up a cup of water in the microwave, which authorities say is a “frequent and ordinary request.”

Moments later, Nealy threw the cup of hot water at another inmate who was returning their meal tray, officials said. Nealy then was restrained by deputies without incident.

The July 11 incident was caught on jail surveillance video and can be viewed here.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and is receiving additional care after being returned to the jail.

Nealy, meanwhile, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon on Wednesday.