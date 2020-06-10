Video shows drunk bike riding suspect attacked by WCSO deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lawyers for a 45-year-old man accused of drunk bicycle riding in 2018 are sharing video of an assault inside the Washington County Jail shortly after his arrest.

Albert Molina was arrested on March 30, 2018 and taken to the jail where he was searched by deputy Rian Alden. Video from the jail shows Alden attacking Molina while standing at a backdrop to have his booking photo taken.

There is no audio on the video, but it shows Alden searching him and even removing his socks. At one point, Molina appears to salute Alden after he stepped away. He is seen complaining to other deputies and then rushing at Molina, slamming him to the wall and then the ground.

Other deputies calmly walk around as medical staff come to treat Molina and take him on a gurney. His lawyers say he sustained skull fractures, brain bleeds and spent 19 days in the hospital. His medical bills cost $130,000.

According to the Oregonian, Molina’s initial lawsuit seeking damages was denied because the Washington County District Attorney said the use of force was justified. They have now agreed to resubmit the case to a grand jury, where Molina’s lawyers would like Alden to be charged with Assault II.

Also last week, Deputy Alden was charged with a misdemeanor in relation to a “racist email.”