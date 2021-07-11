Vigil held for missing former Cornelius mayor

Ralph Brown has been missing since May 16, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends and family of the former mayor of Cornelius held a vigil for him Sunday. It’s been nearly two months since 76-year-old Ralph Brown went missing.

Brown was last seen leaving his home in a Blue Nissan Sentra in May.

Brown was the mayor of Cornelius in the early 1980s. His family said he now suffers from memory issues.

Sunday, his friends, family members, and admirers gathered at a church in Forest Grove.

Searchers say Brown’s cell phone records show that he drove in circles for four hours within a 30-mile radius from home. Then, he disappeared.

“We just want him back. Mom and I want to thank our family, the community, and the volunteers, who have been out for eight weeks out now,” said Laurie Saunders, Brown’s daughter.

Brown is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has white hair and blue eyes. Anyone who sees him should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.