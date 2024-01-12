PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Washington County settles for a weekend of intense winter weather, those living on the streets are faced with a hard reality: Find shelter or brave the cold.

The county has activated two severe weather shelters, including the Hillsboro Salvation Army building and the Beaverton Community Center. Both opened around 2 p.m. on Friday and will continue to serve people and pets in need until the storm passes.

“For our homeless friends, sometimes their pets are their family, their companion, their emotional support system, so we do allow pets,” Kim Marshall, the executive director at Project Homeless Connect, said. “We have crates, we ask that they be on leashes, we have food, and we just make sure that they’re cared for in the same way that the person is.”

The county has even increased capacity from their 400 beds seen year-round to nearly 500 – with another back-up site in mind.

Emily Roots, the Washington County Housing Communications Coordinator, said, “It just comes down to wanting to save lives.”

With dangerous high winds and frigid temperatures expected to strike, many of those living on the street are excited about the shelter opportunities.

However, some people living on the street say shelters aren’t for everyone.

“If you’re going to be out here in it, you gotta prepare yourself for it, you know. Not all of us have places we can go,” said Jesse, a person experiencing homelessness in the area.

Marshall said the shelters won’t turn anyone away, but outreach workers will be working around the clock to provide basic needs like hand warmers, blankets, and more for those who insist on staying outside.

“Our goal is a welcoming space with those basic needs. So, we’ll have coffee flowing the whole time, water snacks, we’ll do three hot meals, and then we’ll have staff here to resource with if somebody’s ready to do an assessment or wants to have a conversation about next steps,” she said. “If they’re ready for shelter, if they’re ready for housing, then we’d be more than happy to have those conversations as well.”

If you notice someone who is in need of assistance on the street, contact Washington County’s non-emergency welfare check system at 503-629-0111. To help someone obtain transportation to a shelter location, or to connect families with children to shelter, call 503-846-4722.