WashCo deputy hit by drunk driver during separate DUII stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County deputy was struck and injured by a drunk driver while performing a separate DUII stop early Saturday morning in Aloha, police said.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was standing outside of her patrol car conducting a DUII investigation on another driver when she was struck.

Beaverton police arrested the suspect.

The deputy is in stable condition at a local trauma center, WCSO said. Police have not yet released any additional information about the suspect or deputy.

This is a developing story.