WashCo drug dealer gets 22-month prison sentence

Julio Gonzalez was convicted of unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine on August 11, 2020 [Washington County DA Office]

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County man received a 22-month prison sentence for dealing both heroin and methamphetamine.

Julio Gonzalez was found guilty Tuesday of delivering and possessing heroin as well as delivering and possessing methamphetamine by Judge Oscar Garcia.

Washington County narcotics officials caught Gonzalez during a traffic stop in Tualatin back on June 12. Officers said they found one ounce of heroin, more than half an ounce of methamphetamine, bags used to package the drugs and a scale. Officers also found additional empty packaging materials indicating Gonzalez had much larger quantities of drugs with him prior to the traffic stop, according to court documents.

Gonzalez will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence. He also faces extradition to California for similar charges dating back to 2014.