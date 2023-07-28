PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A jury found a 36-year-old man guilty of child sex abuse Thursday after a child victim came forward in May 2022, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

David Michael Smith was convicted of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.

The victim – whom officials did not name – reported that she knew Smith when he began sexually abusing her. Investigators met with the victim’s family, and she also met with medical experts to provide additional details about Smith’s abuse.

The office said in a statement that it “commends the victim for her bravery throughout this process.”