WashCo man gets 50 years in prison for child sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A judge sentenced a Washington County man to 50 years in prison Monday after he was found guilty on numerous charges relating to child sex abuse.

The Washington County district attorney’s office said 32-year-old Derek Mitchell Shine was already a convicted sex offender when a girl reported to authorities in June 2019 that he was abusing her.

The child victim was interviewed by professionals at CARES Northwest where she told them the abuse had been going on for about a year prior, prosecutors said.

Hillsboro police confronted Shine, and the DA’s office said he admitted the girl often slept in his bed but denied inappropriate contact. Authorities got a search warrant and said they found evidence validating the girl’s claims at his house.

Shine was arrested, and on Dec. 17, he was found guilty of the following charges:

First-degree sodomy (four counts)

First-degree unlawful sexual penetration (two counts)

First-degree sexual abuse (five counts)

The DA’s office said Shine will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

Anyone suspecting child abuse can contact CARES Northwest at 503.276.9000.