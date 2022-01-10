WashCo. officials to resume search for possible downed plane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies in Washington County will continue searching Monday after receiving reports of a downed plane.

Crews will continue looking in the area of Sunset Highway and Highway 47 after getting calls about the crash around 5 p.m. Sunday night. Banks Fire is asking anyone in the area that sees or saw smoke to call 911.

The Coast Guard is assisting with the search from the skies.

WCSO said while they have multiple reports of a plane spiraling, there are no reports of missing aircrafts in the area.

The search was suspended around 11 p.m. and will resume Monday morning.