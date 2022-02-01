WashCo retailers put flavored vapes back on shelves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A petition with 10,000 signatures upended a Washington County ban on flavored vape products, meaning retailers can return those products to their shelves and the ban will not be enforced while signatures are verified.

Opponents of the ban gathered the signatures after the Washington County commissioners voted 3-2 in November to ban their sale beginning in January this year. The issue will now go to the voters to decide.

Jonathan Polonsky, the president and CEO of Plaid Pantry, told KOIN 6 News they agree with the commissioners and their goals align with the county, but their methods don’t.

Washington County has 20% of the Plaid Pantry locations in the area. The retailer has a 98% success rate for keep any age-restricted product out of the hands of underage kids. Polonsky said that’s not an accident.

He said they train and re-train their employees. “We have taken the stance where we card every single person who wants to buy an age-restricted product, whether you’re 21 or 101.”

The purpose of the ban was to keep these products away from kids.

“I think if somebody wants to do a program it really needs to be at either the federal or state level,” Polonsky said. “It’s just ill-conceived to do things at a county level. It creates a patchwork of winners and losers. It’s just not the right way to do it.”

The county has 15 days to verify the signatures. The ordinance can still go back in place if there aren’t enough signatures, or if a majority of voters approve it in May.