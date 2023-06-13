The burn ban will go into effect June 14

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s that time of year again: Washington County fire agencies have just announced a high-fire danger burn ban starting Wednesday.

The burn ban will go into effect at 7 a.m. that day, prohibiting backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.), agricultural burning (crops field burning, etc.) and any other land clearing or controlled burning.

However, the bun ban doesn’t prohibit small outdoor recreational fires or grills. That means residents can still use fire pits with a maximum size of 3 feet in width and 2 feet in height, so long as they are a safe distance from fire hazards and are fully extinguished afterward.

Barbeque and propane grills or smokers are also still allowed.

Rural Washington County is home to Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands, which may receive more restrictive fire safety rules within a 1/8 mile. To be certain where you can safely grill or build a campfire, check ODF’s website.

Anyone who has started a fire in willful violation of the burn ban may be liable for all damages and impending legal fees. Officials recommend using extreme caution during fire activities, regardless of ban.