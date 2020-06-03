Washington County businesses adjust to Phase 1

Washington County

by: Robert Sherman

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County is now in Phase 1 of Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s reopening plan, which means many businesses are open and people can enjoy dine-in eating at restaurants.

Photojournalist Robby Sherman talked with a number of businesses in Washington County and found out how they’re adjusting.

Watch the video for his full report.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss