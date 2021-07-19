Authorities: WashCo deputy injured in crash, suspect shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The car of a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was rammed in Hillsboro and a person was shot. Authorities say it’s unclear who fired a weapon and that no officers or deputies fired their guns.

A Hillsboro police spokesperson said it happened Monday afternoon in the area of 51st and Cornell.

The spokesperson told KOIN 6 News the deputy was taken to a local hospital after a head on crash with the suspect. The deputy has non-life-threatening injuries but possible back pain, according to the spokesperson.

The condition of the suspect is unclear at this time. The Hillsboro police spokesperson said neither the deputy nor responding Hillsboro police officers fired their weapons at the scene.

The Hillsboro police spokesperson said they believe the incident started at an apartment building, then went to the road and ended up near the scene where the deputy’s car was rammed.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.