PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly two months after a crash involving five Southridge High School students on Tualatin Valley Highway, Washington County Deputy Michael Trotter is back home where he will continue extensive rehabilitation.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 that Trotter was released from a rehab facility on Saturday afternoon. Trotter had been in the hospital for about 6 weeks before he was discharged to the rehab facility to continue his long road to recovery.

Just after midnight on April 27, Trotter was on duty when a teen driver of a Nissan Altima sped through a red light at TV Highway and Murray Boulevard. The Nissan slammed into the side of the patrol car, critically injuring Trotter.

The Nissan was carrying five students, including 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera and 17-year-old Matthew Amaya, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition but have since been released.

The 18-year-old driver, Xavier Rodriguez, faces several charges including second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and DUII. On May 27, Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea.