PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County home was destroyed early Sunday morning by a fire, officials said.

Just after 2 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said they received multiple calls about a house fire on Jackson Quarry Road.

Due to the home’s rural location, authorities said they upgraded the fire to first alarm to ensure that water could be brought because of a lack of hydrants in the area.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, around 40 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze which took almost two hours.

The home’s residents were all able to evacuate on their own and were uninjured, but fire officials said the home and all its contents were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but an investigator is currently on the scene.