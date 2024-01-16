PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County officials said they are investigating hypothermia as the potential cause of the death of a person in Tigard.

According to the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office, the person was found dead in their home on Monday, and officials are investigating whether or not hypothermia led to the death.

Authorities said there won’t be confirmation on the cause of death for several weeks.

No other details were released.

A possible hypothermia death in Multnomah County is also under investigation.