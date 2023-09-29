Lauro Vazquez-Cordova plead guilty to three counts of rape and three counts of sexual abuse.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has admitted to sexually abusing two children, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, Lauro Vazquez-Cordova plead guilty to three counts second-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

An investigation began after authorities say one of the victims had confided in a school counselor in January 2022. That counselor immediately notified the Oregon Department of Human Services, who then alerted the Forest Grove Police Department.

Investigators and medical experts at CARES Northwest met with the victims who provided details of the abuse, which occurred in multiple locations across Washington County.

Officials say Vazquez-Cordova is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11 and will remain in custody until that time.