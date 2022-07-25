PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Washington County have options for cooling spots amid this July heat wave setting in around the region.

Although county officials have not announced any overnight cooling shelters, multiple cooling center locations have announced extended hours ahead of the heat wave starting Monday.

Cooling center locations across Washington County are:

Beaverton Library (Main)

12375 SW 5th St, Beaverton, OR 97005

Extended hours Tuesday, July 26-Thursday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Conestoga Rec. Center

9985 SW 125th Ave, Beaverton, OR 97008

Extended hours from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 25-Friday, July 29

Notes: The lobby is free to the public, entrance to the center may have fees apply

Hidden Creek Community Center

5100 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Extended hours: 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, July 25-Thursday, July 28

Hillsboro Library (Brookwood)

2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Extended hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday, July 25 to Thursday, July 28

Hillsboro Library (Shute Park)

775 SE 10th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Extended hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., from Monday, July 25 to Thursday, July 28

Sherwood Senior Center

21907 Southwest Sherwood Boulevard, Sherwood, OR 97140

Extended hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 29

Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center

953 SE Maple St, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Extended hours: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 25 to Thursday, July 28

Note: Lobby open to the public for cooling; fees may apply for the main facility

Tualatin Hills Athletic Center (Lobby)

15707 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006

Extended hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 25 to Thursday, July 28

Note: Lobby open to the public for cooling; fees may apply for the main facility

Tualatin Public Library

18878 SW Martinazzi Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062

Extended hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 26 to Thursday, July 28

The county also provided a list of other places to cool off at; however, these locations are not offering extended hours to beat the heat as of Monday, July 25.

Banks Public Library

42461 NW Market St, Banks, OR 97106

Beaverton Library (Murray Scholls)

11200 SW Murray Scholls Pl, Beaverton, OR 97007

Bethany Community Library

15325 NW Central Dr Suite J-8, Portland, OR 97229

Cedar Hills Recreation Center

11640 SW Park Way, Portland, OR 97225

Note: Fees may apply

Cedar Mill Library

1080 NW Saltzman Rd, Portland, OR 97229

Cornelius Public Library

1370 N Adair St, Cornelius, OR 97113

Forest Grove City Library

2114 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Garden Home Community Library

7475 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR 97223

Hillsboro Community Senior Center

750 SE 8th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123

North Plains Library

31334 NW Commercial St, North Plains, OR 97133

Sherwood Center for the Arts

22689 SW Pine St, Sherwood, OR 97140

Sherwood Public Library

22560 SW Pine St, Sherwood, OR 97140

Tigard Public Library

13500 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR 97223

Tualatin Hills Athletic Center

15707 Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006

Note: Fees may apply

Tualatin Active Aging/Juanita Pohl Center

8513 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR 97062

West Slope Library

3678 SW 78th Ave, Portland, OR 97225

TriMet officials said drivers will not turn away passengers who are looking to get to a cooling center or shelter but cannot afford to pay fare.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect around the region starting from noon on Monday to 9 p.m. on Thursday, with highs expected to range between 99 degrees to 103 degrees.