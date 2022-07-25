PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Washington County have options for cooling spots amid this July heat wave setting in around the region.
Although county officials have not announced any overnight cooling shelters, multiple cooling center locations have announced extended hours ahead of the heat wave starting Monday.
Cooling center locations across Washington County are:
Beaverton Library (Main)
12375 SW 5th St, Beaverton, OR 97005
Extended hours Tuesday, July 26-Thursday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Conestoga Rec. Center
9985 SW 125th Ave, Beaverton, OR 97008
Extended hours from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 25-Friday, July 29
Notes: The lobby is free to the public, entrance to the center may have fees apply
Hidden Creek Community Center
5100 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Extended hours: 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, July 25-Thursday, July 28
Hillsboro Library (Brookwood)
2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Extended hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday, July 25 to Thursday, July 28
Hillsboro Library (Shute Park)
775 SE 10th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Extended hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., from Monday, July 25 to Thursday, July 28
Sherwood Senior Center
21907 Southwest Sherwood Boulevard, Sherwood, OR 97140
Extended hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 29
Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center
953 SE Maple St, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Extended hours: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 25 to Thursday, July 28
Note: Lobby open to the public for cooling; fees may apply for the main facility
Tualatin Hills Athletic Center (Lobby)
15707 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006
Extended hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 25 to Thursday, July 28
Note: Lobby open to the public for cooling; fees may apply for the main facility
Tualatin Public Library
18878 SW Martinazzi Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062
Extended hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 26 to Thursday, July 28
The county also provided a list of other places to cool off at; however, these locations are not offering extended hours to beat the heat as of Monday, July 25.
Banks Public Library
42461 NW Market St, Banks, OR 97106
Beaverton Library (Murray Scholls)
11200 SW Murray Scholls Pl, Beaverton, OR 97007
Bethany Community Library
15325 NW Central Dr Suite J-8, Portland, OR 97229
Cedar Hills Recreation Center
11640 SW Park Way, Portland, OR 97225
Note: Fees may apply
Cedar Mill Library
1080 NW Saltzman Rd, Portland, OR 97229
Conestoga Rec. Center
9985 SW 125th Ave, Beaverton, OR 97008
Note: Fees may apply
Cornelius Public Library
1370 N Adair St, Cornelius, OR 97113
Forest Grove City Library
2114 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Garden Home Community Library
7475 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR 97223
Hillsboro Community Senior Center
750 SE 8th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123
North Plains Library
31334 NW Commercial St, North Plains, OR 97133
Sherwood Center for the Arts
22689 SW Pine St, Sherwood, OR 97140
Sherwood Public Library
22560 SW Pine St, Sherwood, OR 97140
Tigard Public Library
13500 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR 97223
Tualatin Hills Athletic Center
15707 Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006
Note: Fees may apply
Tualatin Active Aging/Juanita Pohl Center
8513 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR 97062
West Slope Library
3678 SW 78th Ave, Portland, OR 97225
TriMet officials said drivers will not turn away passengers who are looking to get to a cooling center or shelter but cannot afford to pay fare.
Excessive heat warnings are in effect around the region starting from noon on Monday to 9 p.m. on Thursday, with highs expected to range between 99 degrees to 103 degrees.