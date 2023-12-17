PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s office are asking potential victims to come forward after a pastor was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault.

A county grand jury indicted the pastor, identified as 46-year-old Seferino Tosie, on multiple counts related to the charges.

These charges stem from a two-month-long joint investigation with the Canby Police Department, in which multiple juvenile victims were identified. Detectives say Tosie’s victims likely attended Missionary Memorial Church in Aurora, where he worked as a pastor.

So far, the cases reported have occurred in Washington, Clackamas and Marion Counties between 2008 and 2016, authorities say.

However, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit say they also believe there are other victims yet to come forward, as Tosie has worked in other churches in the area, as well as in Kansas, Minnesota, Hawaii and Iowa.

If anyone has any information on this case, they are encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.