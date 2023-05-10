PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During a bust in March, Washington County officials reported that they seized about $400,000 worth of fentanyl.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Westside Interagency Narcotics team and Portland Homeland Security teamed up for a fentanyl pill trafficking investigation where they discovered that a trafficker was going to be delivering fentanyl to Washington County.

The trafficker was located and stopped by Oregon State Police and upon searching the vehicle, officials said they discovered 130,000 fentanyl pills, weighing 15.2kg.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Washington County officials shared that this is the second large fentanyl bust of 2023 done by the Westside Interagency Narcotics team.