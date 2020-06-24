Washington County settles with man attacked by jail deputy

Albert Molina was arrested in March of 2018 for allegedly riding a bicycle drunk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A settlement has been reached between Washington County and a man attacked on video by a WCSO deputy.

Albert Molina was arrested on March 30, 2018 for allegedly riding his bicycle drunk. He was taken to the jail where he was searched by deputy Rian Alden. Video from the jail shows Alden attacking Molina while standing at a backdrop to have his booking photo taken.

There is no audio on the video, but it shows Alden searching him and even removing his socks. At one point, Molina appears to salute Alden after he stepped away. He is seen complaining to other deputies and then rushing at Molina, slamming him to the wall and then the ground.

Other deputies calmly walk around as medical staff come to treat Molina and take him on a gurney. His lawyers say he sustained skull fractures, brain bleeds and spent 19 days in the hospital. His medical bills cost $130,000.

On Tuesday, Washington County announced it reached a $625,000 settlement with Molina.

The county released the following statement, in part:

“The settlement stems from the acknowledgement by Washington County that Deputy Rian Alden aggressively lunged at Mr. Molina during what should have been a routine booking in the Washington County Jail on March 30, 2018. Mr. Molina had been arrested earlier that day for a non-violent offence.”

Washington County said Deputy Alden was placed on administrative leave after the incident and two separate agencies carried out an investigation.

“An email with racist content, allegedly authored by Deputy Alden in 2003, recently surfaced prompting a re-opening of a prior criminal investigation,” the county stated. “Deputy Alden has now been indicted on a criminal charge handed down by a Washington County grand jury on June 5, 2020, and the grand jury is considering additional charges this week. Deputy Alden remains on administrative leave pending the adjudication of his criminal charge.”