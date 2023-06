PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County residents have a chance to weigh in on a Safe Rest Village site in Cornelius.

On Wednesday, people can ask questions or share any potential concerns about the site which is set to open in August.

The meeting is virtual and begins at 5:30 p.m.

The site is going to be located on North 4th Avenue just off of West Baseline Street and Washington County said it will have enough pods to house 30-40 people or couples.