PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some Washington County residents will get a break on their garbage and recycling service bill starting next year.

The county announced Monday a reduced rate program was approved that aims toward providing essential garbage and recycling services to low-income households.

“Ensuring that essential services provided by the county are accessible to all community members is a top priority for our board,” said Board Chair Kathryn Harrington.

The reduced rate program will cut service fees to $7 per month starting Jan. 1, 2023. That’s a 75% reduction.

Residents that are eligible for the program live at or below 185% the federal poverty level, which is equivalent of a family of four making $49,000.

There are nine participating garbage and recycling service companies around the county.

Over the next several months, the county said it plans to work with a community-based organization and participating garbage and recycling companies to create an application process. Eligibility requirements will reportedly be similar to other assistance programs, like WIC or the free and reduced lunch program at schools.

More information on the program and services offered can be found on Washington County’s website here.