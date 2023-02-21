PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County has just taken its first step towards changing emergency medical service providers.

During a Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board voted to enter into negotiations with American Medical Response to serve as its new transportation company.

If a deal goes through, AMR would start work this summer.

This is the first time in more than two decades the county has opted for a new company, which will replace Metro West Ambulance.

