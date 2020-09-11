Powerline Fire 50% contained, evacuations downgraded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As fire crews continue to battle against the two wildfires raging in Washington County, officials have downgraded the Level 3 evacuation orders for the Powerline Fire.

Powerline Fire

As of 9 a.m. Friday, all Level 3 evacuations in place due to the Powerline Fire are downgraded to Level 2. Residents on Southwest Dundee Road, Southwest Herring Road, Southwest Lee Road and Southwest Cascara Drive can return to their homes.

Cherry Grove and Southwest Patton Valley Road, which were downgraded to Level 2 on Thursday, is now down to Level 1. SW Patton Valley Road remains as the only road open to traffic.

Officials gave an update on their efforts to contain the blaze, which remains steady at 175 acres and is now 50% contained — however, they say the actual containment level is difficult to calculate due to the terrain. The downgraded evacuations were a result of conditions working in the firefighters favor along with less need of resources, according to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue.

Hagg Lake remains closed for air operations. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will remain in the area to provide extra patrols and traffic controls.

Smoke from the Powerline Fire in Washington County, Sept. 9, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire

Meanwhile, we are still waiting on an official update to the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire. The most recent available information is below:

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire south of Midway was 50% contained as of Wednesday evening — but grew to 2,000 acres by Thursday morning. Up to 200 firefighters are out battling the blaze for the day after crews worked through the night to maintain containment lines.

Three barns had burned but no homes had been lost by Thursday afternoon. No residents or animals had been injured.

An aircraft was helping with water drops up until nightfall and no additional evacuation notices have been issued — but every previous evacuation notice remains in place.

The Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire forced hundreds to evacuate in Washington County. Firefighters told this man they probably would not be able to save his son’s house,, September 9, 2020 (KOIN)

Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the following:

SW Weaver Drive

SW Wildfire Drive

NE Brooks Lane

NE Jaquith Lane

NE Ellis Lane

NE Mountain Top Road

NE Bald Peak Road

NE McCormick Road

NE Bryan Creek

NE Quarter Mile Lane

NE Chehalem Drive

NE Hillside Drive

SW Buckhaven Road north to SW McCormick Hill Road up to Vanderschuere Road

East of SW Neugebauer Road to Hwy 219 between SW Jaquith Rd to SW Vanderschuere Rd

SW Herd Lane

SW Hideaway Lane

SW Forest Park Road

SW Strawberry Hill Drive

SW Fernhollow

SW Bryanna Court

SW Wildhaven Lane

At least 150 people have been evacuated in that area as the fire burns about 2,000 acres of private land, timber, pasture and fields. Other homeowners along Highway 219-Hillsboro Highway were waiting to see what happens with the nearby fire. TVF&R said no one has been injured and no homes had burned as of 5:15 p.m.

But Brian Inman, who was checking on his son’s home, said “They told me they won’t be able to save my son’s house. They are out of manpower and water.”

Some people are reportedly attempting to return to their homes — please stay away until further notice.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, power remains shut off for the safety of firefighters. There is no estimated time for power restoration at this time.