PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington man was convicted Thursday on several sex crimes charges following a child predator sting in Beaverton.

Michael Anderson, 41, was found guilty of first-degree online sexual corruption, luring a minor and third-degree attempted rape.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Anderson used social media, under the name “Mr. Wiggles 4U,” to solicit sex with a 15-year-old, describing in “graphic detail” what he wanted to do.

However, unbeknownst to Anderson, he was talking with a team of Washington County detectives conducting a sting.

Anderson went to a Beaverton church parking lot to meet the “child,” but noticed a detective and drove from the scene sending a text saying “good luck with your sting.”

Anderson is set to be sentenced in late June.