PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A water rescue is underway at Hagg Lake after a man went under the water and did not resurface, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Boat Ramp A at Hagg Lake is closed at this time and boaters are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way and will have more details as soon as possible.