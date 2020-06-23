Watterson family to ‘focus on healing,’ says spokesperson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A spokesperson for the family of Allyson Watterson shared a statement on the 20-year-old’s Facebook memorial page after her remains were presumably found over the weekend.

In an announcement on “In Loving Memory: Allyson Watterson,” Trevor Macy began by saying, “The past six months have been an endeavor I do not wish for any family to endure. As I am sure many have heard, we met with detectives last night because they believe Allyson has been found at last. However, there is no joy in this outcome, only sadness and loss on a tremendous level. Yes, as time ticks by you prepare yourself for all potential outcomes but no matter what I don’t believe anyone is truly ready for this…ever.”

Macy thanked the community involved in the search for Allyson for their support, help, and love. Allyson first went missing in late December last year, and after the sheriff’s office suspended their search, family and friends continued on their own with organized searches and vigils.

Following the discovery of human remains in North Plains on Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believed it to be those of Allyson based on her belongings that were found in that area earlier this year and other evidence. Authorities notified the Watterson family of the discovery. They have since asked for privacy during this time.

“We will now focus on healing as best we can as we allow Washington County to continue with the other areas of this investigation. I implore you all to say a prayer for Misty, Alan, and their son Blake as now is when they need someone to carry them more then ever,” Macy wrote.

“We are broken for the moment and there is a space that can never be filled in our lives but she lives on in our hearts.”

Macy is one of two people listed as official family spokespersons on Allyson’s memorial page.