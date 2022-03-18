PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An in-home care provider is suspected of defrauding a woman out of tens of thousands of dollars and having stolen the identities of more than 21 people, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in a press release Friday.

Jobee Rene McCann was arrested Feb. 16 and faces a multitude of charges relating to identity theft, fraud, child endangerment and illegal drug usage.

Authorities released the above mugshot. They believe there are dozens of other victims McCann may have worked for who don’t know she has their information — and deputies want to speak with them.

According to WCSO, one of McCann’s victims, a home-bound woman who hired her, reported on July 13 that she had $60,000 stolen from her bank account. The woman didn’t have any idea who the thief was but told her bank about the fraud, deputies said.

A local dentist’s office also contacted authorities and said they had suspicions about a woman posing as the victim who did a wire transfer of $60,0000 to try and get “major” dental work done.

McCann is also accused of opening up credit card accounts and loans, charging thousands of dollars on the woman’s credit cards.

During a search of McCann’s home, investigators found social security cards, credit cards, passports and driver’s licenses from 21 different people.

Officials said there were also signs of illegal drug use around the three young children living there.

WCSO asked anyone with information about McCann’s activities to call 503-629-0111.