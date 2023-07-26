PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County deputy is in critical condition at Legacy Emmanuel Wednesday after being shot in Tualatin, according to authorities.

KOIN 6 News reporter Brandon Thompson, who arrived on the scene just after 11 a.m., says Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the Forest Rim apartments in Tualatin to serve a civil eviction notice around 9:30 a.m. A short time later, according to deputies, a person opened fire.

Officials said that a deputy was hit and quickly rushed to a hospital where they are listed in critical condition and undergoing treatment. It is not yet clear if any deputies returned fire, but witnesses told KOIN 6 News they heard “pops” right after deputies arrived.

Another resident of the complex told KOIN 6 News they were woken up by deputies knocking on her door and telling her to “shelter in place” before she was evacuated from the complex with several other residents.

Authorities surround an apartment complex in which a suspect is barricaded inside after a deputy was critically injured in a shooting, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. July 26, 2023. (KOIN)

Authorities, fire crews and paramedics were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that critically injured a deputy on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. (KOIN)

Authorities respond to an officer-involved shooting that critically injured a deputy in Tualatin on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. (KOIN)

As of noon, there was still a massive police presence around the complex where the suspect is barricaded in one of the units. It is not clear, at this time, if the person who opened fire on the deputies is the same person they were trying to contact when deputies first arrived.

Crisis negotiators are at the apartment complex, trying to convince the person to surrender peacefully. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.