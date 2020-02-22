WCSO: Human remains found along TV Highway

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that human remains were found in a wooded area off of Tualatin Valley Highway. February 22, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating human remains found in a wooded area along Tualatin Valley Highway, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted of the discovery after a passerby reported it in the area of SW 160th Ave and TV Highway, east of Aloha. The place where the remains were found was described as forested with some nearby construction. Information is limited while authorities investigate, however, the sheriff’s office said it appeared the body had been there “for some time.”

The Medical Examiner is now overseeing the scene and the process of identifying the remains, said the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story.