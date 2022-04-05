PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has identified two officers involved in a March 31 fatal shooting outside Grumpy’s Towing in Scappoose.

Authorities identified one of the officers as Sheriff Brian Pixley, who was elected as Columbia County Sheriff in 2019. Pixley joined Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in 2003 before serving as an officer for Scappoose Police Department from 2006-2010 — when he returned to CCSO.

Authorities also identified Sergeant Chad Drew who has worked for Oregon State Police for 18 years.

Police were called to the scene after what a witness told KOIN 6 News was an argument that escalated between the man and employees of the towing facility.

According to WCSO, 39-year-old Michael Stockton fired multiple rounds at police, then both the Columbia County Sheriff and Oregon State Police trooper shot back, hitting and killing him. WCSO said the officers provided first aid, but emergency medical personnel pronounced Stockton dead.

Police noted Stockton had two different handguns on him and said he was also wanted for unrelated murder charges in Gresham.

Washington County Major Crimes Team is still investigating the incident.