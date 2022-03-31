Man accused of driving stolen truck into the Tualatin River faces eight charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of evading police Wednesday by crashing a stolen truck into the Tualatin River and allegedly leaving a six-month pregnant woman to fend for herself, has now been arrested.

Officers with the Hillsboro Police Department found 32-year-old Jonathan Michael Laura and arrested him for “unrelated crimes” Thursday, according to authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had been actively searching for Laura following Wednesday’s incident, during which police said he refused to pull over the stolen 1992 Nissan pickup before he drove the vehicle into the water and swam to shore.

Deputies quickly rescued the pregnant woman who was the passenger, as she had reportedly told them she could not swim.

After being arrested for unrelated crimes, Laura was then sent to the Washington County Jail where deputies also charged him with eight charges in connection to the incident yesterday.

In addition to his other crimes, Laura now faces the following charges:

Unlawful use of a motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Attempt to elude – felony

Attempt to elude – misdemeanor

Reckless driving

Driving while revoked – misdemeanor

Reckless endangering

Criminal mischief in the first degree

No other information was immediately available.