PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A Portland man is facing drunk-driving and criminal mischief charges after allegedly reversing his vehicle and crashing into a patrol car that had pulled him over Wednesday, June 21.

Justin Arancibia, 35, reportedly backed Honda Civic into the patrol vehicle during a traffic stop in the Raleigh Hills area before he was arrested.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy observed Arancibia’s Honda speeding through the complicated intersection of Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Oleson Road just after 2 a.m. The Honda’s front bumper was scraping along the roadway as it drove, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The Honda stopped and pulled to the side of the road when the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said, but then the deputy saw its reverse lights come on.

The car backed into the patrol vehicle at an estimated speed of 10 to 15 mph, damaging it, then pulled forward and stopped again, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

