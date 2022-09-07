PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of groping a Mountainview Middle School student who was walking to school was arrested Wednesday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Just before 6 p.m., a community member reported seeing the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Uriel Nava-Montoya, walking on Southwest Blanton Street by Southwest 160th Avenue, WCSO said.

Nava-Montoya faces several charges including first degree sex abuse and public indecency.

According to WCSO, the student was reportedly walking in Champion Park around 9 a.m. when they saw Nava-Montoya watching them. The sheriff’s office, the student started walking faster to the school but Nava-Montoya caught up to them.

WCSO said a short time later, the man went into the school office and spoke to staff. At the time, WCSO said, the staff members were unaware of the incident.