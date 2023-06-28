PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Big city concerns about the homeless crisis are now spreading to small towns.

Days after a heated meeting in Aloha on homelessness, Washington County officials had another session, this time over an incoming Safe Rest pod site in rural Cornelius.

While this gathering was online and much more controlled, the sentiments were similar to the meeting in Aloha.

The county is asking for neighbor participation as they work to give people a safe place to stay, and neighbors argue this engagement comes much too late and after the county has already signed on the dotted line.

“We’re being invaded by the pod people,” joked Michael Mitchum, who leaves near the Cornelius pod site that is expected to house 40 people by August. “Several of the residents that reside here are also very concerned, myself included, that once the pod village is established, whatever value we had in our manufactured homes here, will be halved, if not worse.”

County reps and the provider Opendoor say all residents must adhere to a code of conduct, including no illegal activity, drugs or weapons.

But without background checks, Mitchum and others at the meeting say they’re concerned about how close the site is to the only school bus stop for neighborhood children as well as possible community guideline violations as it pertains to equity.

“According to the latest U.S. Census data, Cornelius is nearly 51% Hispanic. This community is majorly low-income and Latina, and it is not equitable to place a shelter here for that reason,” one community member said.

“You’re not screening them for addiction. You’re going to let them out for the day and they come back intoxicated, you know, who knows what status there’ll be when they walk in the site,” added a different community member.

Mitchum says neighbors are not necessarily opposed to affordable housing, but says they are frustrated with the lack of transparency and communication from the county. The day they attended a city council meeting, they discovered that the county had already broken ground on the site.

“Homeless people need a chance. A lot of them are there not because this is the lifestyle they chose, circumstance put them there. Now of those, I wish them the best. May they get the help they need to move back into mainstream living,” Mitchum said.

The meeting took place just a day after Washington County commissioners discussed rules for a new ordinance that would allow a five-day grace period on homeless camping. If adopted, camping would only be allowed when a shelter is not available, limiting sites to less than 144 square feet with no camps permitted within 500 feet of existing shelters, schools or daycares.

Sites would be limited to only essentials items, fires and more than 100 gallons of waste would be prohibited. In response to the continued pushback from community members, Washington County reps stated in part that they “recognize that there are concerns from nearby neighbors and are committed to working with them to develop a neighborhood plan before any shelter program participants move into this temporary pod shelter location. This neighborhood plan will ensure safety both for our program participants and neighbors.”