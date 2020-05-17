Westview students make Minecraft virtual school for prom

The Minecraft prom will have a large virtual dance floor with music and games

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus shutdown has been tough for everyone, especially for high school seniors who are missing milestone events like their graduation and prom.

Well, to mediate that loss, a group of students at Westview High School in Beaverton decided to go virtual for those events—with a unique twist. Students spent hundreds of hours on the computer building game “Minecraft” to create an exact replica of their school. From there, they will host a virtual prom for their classmates.

“I think prom, for us high schoolers, it’s kind of a mystical experience for us. It’s something that’s unique and only happens once or twice in your life. And we wanted to do something that could capture that same experience,” said Caleb Chan, a Westview student who worked on the project.

The planned prom will have a large virtual dance floor with music and mini-games. The kids hope that if the prom is a success, the school district will let them hold other Minecraft events in the future.