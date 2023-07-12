The affordable housing complex is home to more than 100 low-income seniors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A senior community celebrated the Washington County Housing Authority’s official purchase to preserve an affordable housing complex in Tigard.

The previous owner out of California was about to raise rent for the Woodspring Apartments’ residents to bring it up to market rate, but the residents came to KOIN 6 to say that doing so would have forced them out.

Woodspring Apartments is home to more than 100 low-income seniors – many of whom, like Judy Hughes, have lived there for decades.

“Now I can relax and know that I’m safe,” Hughes said. “Where before I was wondering where I’m going to go because I don’t have the money to go some place.”

State leaders like Director of OHCS Adrea Bell said preserving affordable housing is important against an ongoing housing crisis.

“Keeping Woodspring Apartments affordable for the residents who have called it home for many years is an investment in our shared values that everyone deserves safe, stable, and affordable housing,” she said.

Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington congratulated the tenants at the special meeting on June 27.

“It’s been a long two and a half years and we are grateful for your [HAWC] practicing the art of the possible every step of the way,” she said. “We are also grateful to the State of Oregon for making funds available for the acquisition of Woodspring Apartments. What a terrific day.”

The decision came after KOIN 6 reporter Elise Haas first covered the story in February.

“If it weren’t for the media, I’m not sure where we’d be today,” said tenant Richard Calkin. “Especially this gal (Haas) here, she did a great job for us. She was the first one to take our story right out the gate.”