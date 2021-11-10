Wife found guilty of murder after claiming self-defense

Tracy Lampron Cloud was arrested and charged for the murder of her husband. (Courtesy: Washington Co. District Attorney)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –A Hillsboro woman was found guilty of killing her estranged husband on Wednesday, officials said.

A jury found that Tracy Lampron Cloud shot and killed her husband, Philip Cloud, in their home on September 23, 2019.

She initially claimed self-defense; however, authorities said they grew suspicious as the investigation continued.

Surveillance video, financial records, Philip’s phone and forensic evidence from the autopsy and from the scene showed inconsistencies with Tracy’s account of the incident.

According to authorities, Tracy had a financial motivation to kill her husband.

She was charged with Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16, officials said.