PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were indicted by a Washington County jury on Friday for robbing a Tigard coffee stand in February.

Police identified the suspects as 37-year-old Cassandra Wiley and Kristoffer Logan, 43, who were arrested March 5 in Portland.

During the February 22 incident, around 1:30 p.m., police believe Wiley walked up to the coffee stand at 99W and SW Walnut Street, flashed a handgun and demanded money. She then left in a Kia Soul with Logan, who was driving.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Despite a search, police were unable to find the pair at the time.

Officials said Wiley and Logan may also be connected to at least two other coffee stand robberies and noted that additional charges may be pending.