Woman arrested after shoving child to ground ‘because of his race’

A woman is facing a bias crime charge after shoving a child to the ground in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is facing a bias crime charge after she shoved a child to the ground — and later admitted she did it specifically because of his race.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a disturbance at a retail store in the 3400 block of SW Knowlton Road in Cedar Hills. The first deputy arrived at the scene within a minute and heard from several witnesses who reported a woman had pushed a 9-year-old child to the ground and into the side of a parked vehicle.

Thankfully, the boy was uninjured aside from scrapped knees.

The woman, identified as 31-year-old Lacy E. Lenahan, told deputies that she specifically shoved the child because of his race. She also admitted when she was in the store, she intentionally threw an item at someone because of their race. Witnesses say she was uprooting plants from outside the store, as well.

According to WCSO, she was using racially-charged, hateful and derogatory language throughout her conversation with deputies.

Lenahan was arrested and is now facing charges of bias crime in the second degree, harassment and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Bias crimes and incidents can be reported to the Oregon Department of Justice at 1.844.924.BIAS (1.844.924.2427) or online here. You can also call your local law enforcement.